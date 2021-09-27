Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 2 TV promo and synopsis

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. Season 9 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9 is off and running, with Voight falling back into some bad habits. Now, though, he has taken Upton along for the ride.

On the Chicago P.D. season premiere, we saw Intelligence continue the case against the people who had shot Officer Kim Burgess and murdered the son of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.

After Voight had Halstead shoot the only witness to what Voight and Upton had done, Miller handed the case over to the FBI. This seems like a heavy-handed hint that the case could be revisited later this season.

For now, it’s time to see if Burgess is ready to get back to work, or if that ordeal is going to lead to her career coming to an end.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 2 TV promo

Below is the promo for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 2 that is airing on NBC. The new episode is called Rage and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, September 29 at 10/9c.

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for Rage

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the new episode called Rage.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“When a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth; Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess.”

It definitely appears, based on the trailer above and the synopsis for Rage, that the episode is largely going to focus on Burgess and her recovery. Will she be up to going back into the field right away? Or is she going to get rushed into something she isn’t ready for after nearly getting killed?

Much like what Joe Cruz and Kelly Severide are going through on Chicago Fire, it definitely seems like Burgess is going to go through some PTSD after nearly dying on the job.

Chicago P.D. time jump for Season 9?

Based on everything we have seen, Burgess is going to be up and walking around again during the new episode. This seems like another heavy hint at a Chicago P.D. time jump because she was just shot and nearly died. It wouldn’t be very realistic to have her back at work the next day.

We will all have to just tune in on Wednesday night to find out for sure where the writers and producers are going to take the character of Officer Kim Burgess during the short term. For the long term, we saw glimpses of Adam Ruzek having even stronger feelings for Burgess than in the past, so could we see another marriage proposal coming out of Chicago P.D. Season 9?

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.