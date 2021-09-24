Chicago Fire promo for Season 10, Episode 2 is very intense

David Eigenberg stars as Christopher Herrmann on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire promo for Season 10, Episode 2 has been released and it definitely provided a few intense moments for viewers.

Coming back from its long summer hiatus, the show got right down to business on the season premiere with a conclusion to that dramatic boat rescue.

But not before the stretched it out through a commercial break and gave the impression that firefighter Joe Cruz died.

The great news is that everyone from the rescue team got out alive, but there could be some lasting emotional scars and physical impacts on Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz. This is likely something that will get revisited later in the season.

Chicago Fire promo for Season 10, Episode 2

Below is the new TV promo out for the second new episode of Chicago Fire. It is called Head Count and it definitely has every Chicago Fire fan asking about what’s in that car. So what makes Herrmann look like that at the end of the incident call? We will all have to tune in to find out.

The episode titled Head Count will air for the first time on Wednesday, September 29 at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago Fire packed with ongoing storylines

We have a long list of Chicago Fire storylines that still need to be addressed. Now that the rescue team has been rescued, the show can start really focusing on some of the other stories that will have a big impact on Season 10.

It looks like the relationship between Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett is going very well, we may see wedding bells very soon involving Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, and Chief Boden is moving to a new firehouse. But as we saw in the premiere, Boden is having second thoughts about leaving his family at Firehouse 51.

Soon, we will get to meet the new baby for Chloe and Joe Cruz, there are hints that Brett’s baby sister will get a subplot this season, and there is the looming situation about Kidd getting promoted and moving to another firehouse.

The Chicago Fire showrunner also revealed a pretty big spoiler about what’s coming up. He said that someone from the show’s past is going to be returning to the Chicago Fire cast and that it will be an emotional surprise for viewers.

A huge milestone is also approaching quickly, with Chicago Fire Episode No. 200 airing this fall. There are heavy hints from the showrunner that this is going to be an epic installment that all Chicago Fire fans will need to watch. He even called it “life-changing” when speaking about how it will impact the characters.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.