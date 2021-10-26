Chicago Med promo: Can Dr. Hammer save her mother?

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago Med airs on Wednesday night that is going to feature Dr. Hammer.

Through much of the first five episodes of Chicago Med this fall, we have learned that Dr. Hammer’s mother is homeless and content to live on the street. Hammer is one of several new doctors.

Hammer has repeatedly been shown trying to help her mom, including trying to provide her with a place to live.

At every turn, Hammer’s mother has been hesitant to take help, though she did accept some money to help fix up the van she would like to live in.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 6 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the Chicago Med episode called When You’re a Hammer Everything’s a Nail. This is obviously a play on words that has to do with Dr. Hammer, who may want to force her mother to be treated for an ailment that lands her in the ED.

This new episode of Chicago Med will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 27 at 8/7c on NBC.

“Hammer’s worlds collide when her mother becomes her patient; Scott’s history with the father of a patient interferes with his prescription of a case; Crockett’s allegiances are challenged when his patient’s liver is a potential transplant match.”

Chicago Med TV promo for Season 7, Episode 6

Here is the promo that NBC is currently running for the new episode of Chicago Med.

More news and notes about Chicago Med Season 7

On the last episode of Chicago Med, a new doctor made her entrance. She was at odds with Crockett for quite a bit of the episode as her daughter had been injured and she wanted to be the doctor to provide treatment.

Dr. Blake is the new person and she is played by Sarah Rafferty on the Chicago Med cast. The former Suits actress can certainly hold her own on the small screen and that’s something that could lend itself well to Chicago Med this season.

We still haven’t seen Dr. Ethan Choi yet this season on Chicago Med, and that has led to a lot of questions from the fans.

As a reminder, here is a breakdown of what happened to Dr. Choi in Season 6. Additionally, here are a few notes about actor Brian Tee and his return to the show.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.