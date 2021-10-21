Chicago Med recap: More new cast members arrive

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel and Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

This Chicago Med recap comes from the episode called Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow.

We continued to learn about the new doctors, Dr. Hammer and Dr. Scott, with a lot of carryover of character development from the last episode.

As we saw on the last episode of Chicago Med, Scott is very in tune with the community, and he and Dr. Charles are going to be working with the police on how to intervene when people are having mental health troubles.

A huge takeaway from the new episode, though, was the introduction of a brand new character. Suits actress Sarah Rafferty showed up as a surgeon named Dr. Blake, whose daughter was rushed into the ED. She forced Crockett to let her take over as her daughter’s doctor and drama ensued.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 5 recap

At the beginning of the episode, Dr. Halstead was chatting with Sarah Goodwin about how his investigation into Dr. Cooper was going. He noted that he thought it was advancing, just as Cooper walked up to them. Cooper let Halstead know about an upcoming conference where he could get more involved with the project and Goodwin gave them both permission to do it.

As a patient was coming in that Scott began to work on, Charles got a call from Dr. Ethan Choi that he went off to take. The situation certainly made it seem like Choi is getting closer to returning to the show.

Another busy day at the Chicago Med ED

Regarding the patients that were getting treated during the episode, Scott and Charles were treating a boy suffering from glass child syndrome because his brother was getting all of the attention at home. And regarding his brother, that kid had been misdiagnosed with ADHD (he had an anxiety disorder).

Crockett was having a hard time navigating hospital politics when it came to Dr. Blake’s daughter. Blake yielded to Dr. Archer when it came to doing the surgery, but as the procedure was taking place and they were following Crockett’s lead, Blake told them what to do as she was watching. Archer yielded to Blake and Crockett was not pleased.

Later, the daughter had some problems, and Crockett ended up saving her life. Though Blake never really thanked him, Crockett got a call in the middle of the night from a nurse telling him that Blake had requested him on a transplant team. It appears he played politics correctly after all.

Halstead and Dr. Hammer were working on an elderly patient and they ended up using the VasCom device that Halstead had begun shilling for recently. Halstead pulled it after he started worrying about the patient’s condition worsening, but it was something else entirely. After butting heads at first, Halstead and Hammer worked together to save her. And later, Halstead learned that Cooper had installed a new VasCom. The plot thickens.

At the end of the episode, Vanessa was having a hard time staying awake after working an extended shift. She went home to study for her boards, but as she was falling asleep again, she got up to take some drugs to help her stay awake and alert. This is likely a problem that will be addressed again later.

During the episode, we also got to meet Dr. Scott’s dad, who works for the Chicago Police Department. Lieutenant Reginald Scott is played by Curtiss Cook on the Chicago Med cast now.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.