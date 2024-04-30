Chicago Fire spoilers: Specific details for upcoming episodes revealed

Chicago Fire fans have been patiently waiting almost a month for new episodes.

That wait could pay off in a big way with some dramatic storylines over the next few weeks.

As a reminder, Chicago Fire Season 12 was shortened due to the Hollywood strikes. This means we only get 13 new episodes this time, as opposed to 22+ in a regular season.

NBC has four more new episodes of Chicago Fire that debut in May, including a season finale that will likely include another cliffhanger.

The good news is that there are four consecutive weeks of new content, meaning One Chicago fans won’t have to worry about repeat episodes for a while.

Chicago Fire Season 13 has also been ordered. So, new episodes for that season will air in the fall of 2024.

Chicago Fire spoilers for upcoming episodes

On May 1, a new episode called The Wrong Guy debuts on NBC at 9/8c. That’s when fans meet the newest Chicago Fire cast member.

The producers recently decided to replace actor Rome Flynn (he played firefighter Jake Gibson).

In that episode, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) steps in as the ranking officer for Firehouse 51. This hints that something is up with Wallace Boden, the Deputy District Chief of District 4. Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) has a new enemy in the new paramedic chief, so does it mean something happens? Or is Boden just helping out his son some more?

The May 1 episode also has Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) fighting to save her Girls on Fire program.

And that’s not all, as Joe Cruz and his family are threatened by someone who resurfaces from Javi’s past (their adopted son).

Here is a link to the Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10 TV promo. It previews an intense rescue for Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire spoilers from May 8 episode

The May 8 Chicago Fire is called Inside Man and has a dramatic story of Severide going missing.

“Severide goes for an unexpected ride on Truck 81,” reads part of the episode synopsis for Inside Man.

As the showrunner revealed, Stella wakes up at the firehouse to discover that Severide and Truck 81 are gone. The mystery gives way to a night filled with action.

The situation leads to the revelation of who Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) has been dating. Chicago Fire fans recently learned that his secret boyfriend is a cop, and Ritter will enlist his help in the Severide search. Get ready for worlds to collide.

Here is the Chicago Fire Season 12 episode schedule for anyone who needs a refresher

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.