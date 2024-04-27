Chicago Fire Season 12 has added a new firefighter who will appear in the final episodes this year.

The show took a long spring hiatus but finally returns on May 1 with new episodes and a new cast member.

Rome Flynn ended his run as firefighter Jake Gibson, with the character failing to finish the season.

Gibson entered the picture with a troubled past, including accidentally killing someone in the boxing ring. His demons caught up with him, and a drug problem caused Gibson to leave Firehouse 51.

That character was added as a replacement for Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), who left Chicago to spend time with his newly-found family.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Gallo had been a fan-favorite on Chicago Fire, so it was a difficult task to replace him. The next man up now enters the revolving door at this particular firehouse.

Who is the new firefighter on Chicago Fire Season 12?

Actor Michael Bradway has joined the Chicago Fire cast as Jack Damon. This is his first big role on television. He appeared on the stage in a few short films, but most One Chicago fans won’t recognize him.

Bradway’s first episode debuts on Wednesday, May 1, and he finishes the season with his new co-workers. It has been reported that the character could return for Chicago Fire Season 13.

Deadline reports that his character will be very charming – a stark contrast to recent people who have joined Firehouse 51. Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett) was (very) rough around the edges; as was Jake Gibson.

Having someone “charming” in the mix could mean viewers don’t have to suffer the growing pains of a firefighter not fitting in with the current crew. That can become a bit repetitive, especially since it just happened with the paramedic replacement for Sylvie Brett.

NBC hasn’t released any footage or upcoming episode images with Michael Bradway as Jack Damon (so far), so we must wait and see him on his debut episode.

Below is an image he recently shared on Instagram

More news from the Chicago Fire set

Here is the upcoming episode schedule for Chicago Fire. Only a few episodes remain from Season 12. The good news is that NBC already ordered Chicago Fire Season 13 for the 2024-2025 television season.

In addition to the show finally returning from hiatus on May 1, a big Kelly Severide storyline is coming up on Chicago Fire. The showrunner was recently talking up the episode that has an intense mystery at its core.

For One Chicago fans who also watch the other shows, here are details on the final Chicago P.D. episode for Tracy Spiridakos. She has played Detective Hailey Upton for years, but her run is about to end.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.