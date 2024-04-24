Chicago Fire episode schedule: Dates for the final episodes from this season

Chicago Fire Season 12 is quickly approaching its end. Only a few episodes remain before the long summer hiatus.

This is a shorter season of the hit firefighter drama – mostly because of the two Hollywood strikes that delayed production.

Even though most fans feel like the show just returned, it has been on a long spring break before the final episodes from the current season.

The summer hiatus will feel even longer due to the delays in the past season, but at least NBC already ordered Chicago Fire Season 13.

Many dramas around the television landscape have been canceled, so at least Chicago Fire fans can rest easy knowing the show is returning in the fall of 2024.

But before that new season begins, we have some important upcoming episodes to close out Chicago Fire Season 12.

Chicago Fire episode schedule: Everything left in Season 12

Below is the remaining episode schedule for Chicago Fire Season 12. We already saw the ninth episode, where the firehouse was introduced to its new paramedic.

And when the show returns, a new firefighter will debut for Firehouse 51.

With only four new episodes left, the Chicago Fire season finale airs in less than a month.

Wednesday, May 1: Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10 (The Wrong Guy)

Wednesday, May 8: Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 11 (Inside Man)

Wednesday, May 15: Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 12

Wednesday, May 22: The Chicago Fire Season 12 finale

There is a big Kelly Severide storyline coming up on Chicago Fire. It will feel like a small movie and the showrunner seems excited about the new installment.

As a reminder, Firehouse 51 and Chief Boden seem to have a new enemy in the new paramedic chief. She is pushing to remove the old guard from within Chicago Fire Department leadership and has an eye on removing Boden from his position.

Rome Flynn addressed whether or not he returns as firefighter Jake Gibson this season. The new character joined Firehouse 51 with a troubled past, but he seemed to have turned a corner with his new co-workers – until his drug problem was revealed.

Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to Detective Hailey Upton – actress Tracy Spiridakos has played that role for many years.

Here’s the date for Tracy’s final Chicago P.D. episode, and it’s likely something NBC will heavily advertise as it approaches.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire and past content from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.