Chicago Fire returns with an action-packed Kelly Severide episode

While Chicago Fire fans have to wait a while for the next new episode, it looks like that new episode will be packed with action.

An intense rescue is teased in the NBC TV promo released for the next new Chicago Fire episode. It involves Kelly Severide putting himself in a dangerous situation.

Chicago Fire Season 12 is on its spring hiatus, with no new episodes scheduled for the rest of April.

Yep. You read that correctly. Chicago Fire doesn’t return with new content until May 1. The good news is that it begins a string of four straight weeks with new episodes.

More good news will come in the form of Chicago Fire Season 13. NBC has already ordered a new season of the hit drama. Those episodes will debut during the 2024-2025 television season.

Soon, a new firefighter will debut on the Chicago Fire cast, as a new face is joining the show for the upcoming episodes.

Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10, TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 10. It teases an intense scene with a car stuck in the side of a building.

The episode is called The Wrong Guy and debuts on Wednesday, May 1. It is the first of four consecutive new episodes debuting on NBC this May.

The new firefighter will appear in this episode, continuing the revolving door on the cast during Season 12. The actor playing the part has an open-ended contract that could bring him back for Season 13.

