Chicago Fire spoilers: Important details revealed for new season

Chicago Fire is experiencing changes in Season 12.

Fans need to buckle up ahead of the season premiere, with the writers ready to take viewers in new directions.

The new season of Chicago Fire debuts on January 17, kicking off a string of new episodes on NBC.

It’s been a long wait for new content, but fans may be disappointed to learn that several characters are leaving.

Two cast exits will happen early in Season 12, but at least one exit means the return of a fan-favorite face.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jesse Spencer is back as Matthew Casey. And Taylor Kinney is back as Kelly Severide.

Chicago Fire spoilers for Season 12

Let’s jump right into the bad news from Chicago Fire Season 12.

Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) and Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo) are done with the show. This will lead to some tears as their final scenes play out this season.

“What I can say is that Violet becomes the PIC (Paramedic in Charge), so she gets to be the boss, and she’ll have to form the next person who comes in. It’ll be a journey finding that person. It’s not easy to replace Sylvie [Brett],” Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told TV Insider.

This hints that Brett won’t appear in many Chicago Fire Season 12 episodes. It also means new characters trying to become the replacement for Firehouse 51.

Likewise, a new firefighter is joining the crew to replace Blake Gallo.

Gallo will only appear in the first episode of Season 12, forcing Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) to move on without their friend.

Rome Flynn has joined the Chicago Fire cast as a new firefighter, but the writers had to change his character name. He was slated to play Jake Gibson, but the name was shifted to Derek Gibson.

“He’s played by Rome Flynn, [an] incredibly magnetic actor and character, and he’ll have a big hero moment in [Episode 2] and that will make Kidd say, ‘That’s my guy. He’s coming onto the truck with me,'” Andrea stated about the new firefighter.

More Chicago Fire Season 12 spoilers

It’s worth noting that a six-month time jump will begin the new season of Chicago Fire. This gives the writers a way to bring back Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and gloss over the injury suffered by Mouch (Christian Stolte).

As a reminder, the first new episode of Chicago Fire debuts on January 17. After it airs, fans can stream it on Peacock. Previous seasons are also available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.