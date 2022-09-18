Chicago Fire: Shooting near set halts production

Hanako Greensmith as Violet on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A shooting near the Chicago Fire set caused production to be temporarily shut down this past week.

While the cast and crew were filming in Chicago, a gunman reportedly fired at a group of people who were near the set.

The great news is that nobody was harmed during the incident, but the suspect is still at large.

The Chicago Police Department stated that an unidentified person discharged their handgun at the 5900 block of W. Madison Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. local time.

According to Variety, safety protocols kicked in for the production team, and filming was suspended.

Earlier in filming for its new season, Chicago Med also had to pause production when a shooting took place near its set. The cast and crew are now back to work on Season 8 of the medical drama.

Chicago Fire Season 11 about to begin on NBC

Even though there has been a delay in filming a future episode of Chicago Fire Season 11, the hit drama is about to return for its season premiere on Wednesday, September 21.

NBC released a synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 1, with the main plot point revolving around what happens at the honeymoon cabin where Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide went at the end of Season 10.

For One Chicago fans who want to jump ahead, here are some Chicago Fire spoilers about the premiere episode.

More news from the One Chicago shows

A big piece of news about Chicago Fire returning is that there is a new cast member for Season 11. They will appear in the first episode of the fall, and this is a recurring character that will have an impact on other storylines.

It was also recently revealed that a star of Chicago P.D. is leaving the show. The exact episode where that will take place has not yet been revealed, but it could end up being a very emotional night for fans.

Chicago Fire also has some relationship drama that has to be dealt with and below is a scene from Season 10 where one of the romantic storylines was starting to build up.

As a reminder, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all begin airing new episodes on the evening of Wednesday, September 21. It’s going to be a big night for One Chicago, with NBC airing new episodes the following week as well.

To go back and catch up with what happened in the spring finales for each show, fans can stream those episodes on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.