Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 4 promo and synopsis

Chicago Fire is back with another new episode on Wednesday night and we are going to see Matthew Casey featured.

At the very end of the last episode of Chicago Fire, we saw Casey thinking hard about what he wanted to do to help out Griffin Darden and also speaking with the kid about trying to help out the Darden family.

It turned out that the Darden family had been struggling quite a bit since the moment that Andrew Darden died while working for Firehouse 51.

The next episode makes it look like Casey is ready to step up in a big way for the Darden’s, especially given how close he was to Andy before he ended up taking care of Griffin and Ben for a while.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 4 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the episode called The Right Thing. This will serve as Season 10, Episode 4 of the show and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 13 at 9/8c on NBC.

There are a lot of different substories revealed in the synopsis, including Stella Kidd getting a taste of leadership power and new Paramedic Chief Hawkins looking more into Sylvie Brett’s proposal (thanks to Mouch).

“Kidd spreads her wings as a lieutenant; Chief Hawkins rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett; Casey takes a trip out of town; a Ritter date turns into an emergency situation.”

Chicago Fire TV promo for The Right Thing

Below is the television promo that NBC is currently airing for The Right Thing. It looks like a lot of the episode will focus on Matthew Casey and Griffin Darden in a really big way.

It’s good that the show is tapping back into some open storylines from when the show first started airing on NBC. That friendship trio of Darden, Casey, and Kelly Severide was a big catalyst to a lot that went on in Firehouse 51 during the early days of the show.

After Darden died, Casey and Severide went at each other quite often, leading to a lengthy power struggle within the firehouse. Watching newer episodes, it’s almost hard to believe that they were so out for blood in the early seasons. Their friendship with Darden was definitely worth exploring again.

As we head closer to Chicago Fire Episode No. 200, it is going to be very interesting to see what the characters are up to and what is going to make that episode so memorable (according to the showrunner). Maybe we will learn the name of Cruz’s baby? We have a Chicago Fire theory on that topic.

