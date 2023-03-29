Chicago Fire releases synopsis for Matt Casey’s return

The Chicago Fire cast has welcomed back Jesse Spencer.

For Season 11, Episode 18 of the hit show, Matthew Casey will be back at Firehouse 51.

After it was revealed that Casey was returning, many Chicago Fire fans celebrated the news.

Now, the time for NBC to debut the episode has arrived.

Airing on the night of Wednesday, April 5, the new installment is called Danger Is All Around.

The sad news is that fans will not get to see Casey and Severide on the same night due to the absence of actor Taylor Kinney.

Chicago Fire synopsis for the Matthew Casey return

“A familiar face returns to Firehouse 51 to serve with Kidd on a special task force,” begins the long synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode.

The “familiar face” referenced will be Casey, and now fans know he will be on hand to help out Stela Kidd.

“With Tony days away from breaking the CFD’s perfect attendance record, Mouch and Capp work to keep him safe. Old memories and grudges resurface when Gallo reunites with a family member,” continues the synopsis for Danger Is All Around.

A busy night appears to be in store for the main character of Chicago Fire, and the storyline about Tony could bring a lot of humor.

A busy season on Chicago Fire

The Chicago Fire cast added a new face recently, with Chris McKenna coming on to play Keith Bamford.

Things are not going smoothly with the new man at Firehouse 51, but Joe Cruz may have him in line by the next episode.

Cruz has had to step up in a big way with the exit of Kelly Severide, and a lot of eyes are on him as Squad moves on.

An update on the situation with Taylor Kinney has not yet been made, so there is no clarity about whether or not he will return to the show this year.

On the show, a new Chicago Fire showmance has begun, which has created a lot of positive buzz on social media.

For fans who want to go back and watch some of the classic episodes that featured Matthew Casey, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

And as a reminder, the new Chicago Fire episode featuring Casey debuts on April 5.

There may also be another break in the NBC schedule soon, with no new episode of Chicago Fire planned for April 12.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.