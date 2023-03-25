Chicago Fire fans enjoying the new showmance

Chicago Fire has a new couple that many fans are enjoying.

When actor Jake Lockett joined the show as Sam Carver, it seemed like he was there to cause chaos for Stellaride.

But with the exit of Kelly Severide from Firehouse 51, the writers took Carver’s story in a different direction.

One of the showrunners did hint that a relationship was coming for Carver, and now we know what he was talking about.

After Severide left for Alabama, OFI Lieutenant Wendy Seager returned.

This time around, Seager doesn’t have eyes for Severide.

Andy Allo comes back to Chicago Fire cast as Wendy Seager

Actress Andy Allo returned to the show for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 16. She needed help on a possible arson case at a stable and found more than help at Firehouse 51.

Having Seager and Stella Kidd be friends on the show is also a good character arc for the two strong women.

Andy Allo as Seager, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, and Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Romance for Seager and Carver

An unexpected romance has developed between Seager and Carver, with the characters enjoying each other’s company quite a bit.

Many Chicago Fire fans are also noting that the pair has great chemistry. It opens the door for more storylines in the near future.

Big fan of the fact that Seager and Carver were both introduced as foils for Stella and Severide, but now Seager and Carver have incredible chemistry. #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/J8oIVXSkzQ — Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) March 23, 2023

Having Seager back on the show provides another character for the writers to work with while Severide is gone.

And it’s hard not to wonder if Seager will interact with Matt Casey when he returns to Chicago.

That Jesse Spencer episode is coming up soon on the Chicago Fire TV schedule.

@andyallo

Awesome job on tonight's

all new Chicago Fire, Andy!

Another incredible episode!

And your character adds so

much to this amazing show!

I hope to see much more of

Lt. Wendy Seager this season! 💯 pic.twitter.com/TJXnMt1Tx7 — Rabid Archangel (@RabidArchangel) March 23, 2023

More from Carver and Seager to come?

The next episode of Chicago Fire is a crossover, so it’s unclear how much time will be spent on the budding relationship between Carver and Seager.

With the way that Seager was talking about Carver, though, it seems she is hinting at wanting this to be a long-term thing.

While there are still a lot of questions about whether or not Taylor Kinney will return to Chicago Fire this spring, the writers are doing a good job at keeping things entertaining.

Sure, it would be easier on the fans if answers about Taylor’s exit were provided, but most fans simply hope that everything is okay and that he will return soon.

And for anyone who needs a Severide fix, all previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.