Chicago Fire cast introduces Chris McKenna as Keith Bamford

The Chicago Fire cast will feature actor Chris McKenna in the next new episode.

In the first set image featuring McKenna, he appears in a scene with Joe Minoso.

McKenna’s character is a bit mysterious, but his name is Keith Bamford.

While enjoying some beers at Molly’s with Joe Cruz (played by Minoso), Chicago Fire fans get their first glimpses of him in action.

It has also been revealed that McKenna will appear in at least two episodes, suggesting his story arc is an important one.

Could Keith Bamford be the replacement for Kelly Severide on Squad?

Chicago Fire cast: Chris McKenna plays Keith Bamford

McKenna is an actor who has been in the business for a long time, including long stops on The Young and the Restless as Detective Mark Harding and One Life to Live as Joey Buchanan.

The new season of The Blacklist also features McKenna as Richard Deever, and he was just seen as Marc Rothman on 10 episodes of the TV show Good Trouble.

Below is an image of him all dressed up to appear in the final season of The Blacklist.

More news from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire has had several changes this season, beginning with Jake Lockett joining the show as new firefighter Sam Carver.

Then, just a few episodes into Season 11, Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins died while rescuing someone at a movie theater fire.

Now, the people at Firehouse 51 are trying to adjust to Kelly Severide leaving Chicago. The actor who plays him (Taylor Kinney) asked to take a leave of absence, putting the writers in a difficult situation.

Coming soon, Jesse Spencer will appear in a new episode as he reprises his role of Captain Matthew Casey. Chicago Fire fans haven’t seen him since the Season 10 finale, but he is back for a new installment this spring.

As for Chris McKenna as Keith Bamford, the image below was released by NBC to tease his addition to the Chicago Fire cast.

Chris McKenna as Keith Bamford in Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 16. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

More news from One Chicago

The trio of One Chicago shows returns on Wednesday, March 22. This new episode of Chicago Fire is called Acting Up, and it marks the first time McKenna has been on the show.

The night also features a Chicago Med episode directed by Brian Tee to kick things off. He used to play Dr. Ethan Choi in the medical drama, but the character drove off into the sunset after he married Nurse April Sexton.

And to wrap up the night, a new Chicago P.D. episode has Voight take the stand and the return of a big villain.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.