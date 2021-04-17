Chicago Fire releases new TV promo for Season 9, Episode 12

Mouch will be showcased on the Chicago Fire cast in an all-new episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A new Chicago Fire TV promo is out for the episode that will air on Wednesday night. This is Season 9, Episode 12 for the One Chicago show and it is called Natural Born Firefighter.

It seems like the episode title is a reference to Mouch who is profiled in the images for the episode and also in the synopsis. However, a mystery man also appears in the info for the new episode.

“While Mouch makes an incredible save, all eyes are on a mystery man who helped save his neighbor; Casey worries about his future at the CFD,” reads the full NBC synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 12.

It’s back to business for the people at Firehouse 51, following an episode that had new paramedic Violet Mirami and Sylvie Brett investigating a mysterious note. Well, Violet isn’t exactly new to the show, but she is the new partner for Brett after someone else left the Chicago Fire cast.

Violet will be featured on a mini-crossover event with Chicago Med while it looks like Brett is going to be spending some time chatting with Matthew Casey during the new episode of Chicago Fire. Hopefully, this isn’t where he decides to quit being a firefighter.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 12 TV promo

Below is the new TV promo that NBC is airing for the Chicago Fire episode called Natural Born Firefighter. The episode will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 21.

More new episode of Chicago Fire Season 9

There are more new episodes of Chicago Fire left to air this season. Although, that season finale is coming up rather quickly. The Chicago Fire Season 9 finale is scheduled to air at the end of May, which provides a bit of time to air some more new episodes in front of it.

We had thought that a new episode of Chicago Fire was going to also air on Wednesday, April 28, but NBC has taken down its lineup for that evening. We will update everyone when we learn what’s taking place that night, but, for now, it looks like we won’t get any new episodes from One Chicago that night.

That means we likely only have one more new episode to watch in April before the show heads into its final month of the season. Even though we are approaching that finale quicker than expected, the good news is that Chicago Fire Season 10 has already been ordered and it will debut in Fall 2021 on NBC.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.