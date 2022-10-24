Chicago Fire: Fire Cop gets a partner on next new episode

Taylor Kinney plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire is going to have Kelly Severide investigating a crime that takes place at another fire, and Fire Cop is going to have a partner to help him with the work.

Severide is becoming better known as Fire Cop than anything else on the show, as he does everything he can to solve crimes and/or mysteries that tie to calls for which Firehouse 51 responds.

Arsonists have to be very wary of Severide living in the city, and now he might be helping to solve a jewel heist that gets teased in the next new episode promo.

In the last episode of Chicago Fire, the station constructed a haunted house for the kids in the neighborhood to enjoy. Now, in a post-Halloween episode, it appears that the team will respond to an interesting call.

It’s important to note that we will have to wait a short while for the new episode, as Chicago Fire is on a short hiatus.

There is no new episode of the show airing on October 26. NBC is instead going to re-air the Season 11 premiere.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 6 synopsis

“Severide and Kidd investigate an explosion at a jewelry store. Cruz and Chloe take steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Gallo, Ritter, and Mouch try to bond with Carver,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 6.

This new episode of Chicago Fire will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 2. And as the episode teases, Severide is going to get the help of Stella Kidd when it comes to investigating what really took place at that jewelry store.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TV promo for Chicago Fire November 2 episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the Chicago Fire episode called All-Out Mystery. As we noted, it will debut on the night of Wednesday, November 2.

More news from the world of One Chicago

There has been some big news coming from all three shows over the past few weeks.

It was recently revealed that a main character from the Chicago Med cast is leaving the show. After losing two doctors in the season premiere, this next exit could catch TV viewers by surprise.

And following the exit of Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., the show added a veteran Yellowstone actor to the cast. He has already made a huge impact, including providing a cliffhanger in the last episode.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.