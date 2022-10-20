Chicago Fire hiatus: NBC delays release of next new episode

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire is on a short hiatus at NBC following its 2022 Halloween episode.

The workers at Firehouse 51 hosted a haunted house, giving the kids from the neighborhood something to enjoy.

A bit of humor was also present in the episode, as the relationship between Blake Gallo and Christopher Herrmann’s niece continued to take place.

In his own relationship drama, Darren Ritter asked out a firefighter from another house on a date, but then they showed up with a girlfriend in tow.

Meanwhile, Violet Mikami is trying to get back to a normal life, even though it has been difficult for her friends not to continue offering sympathy after Chief Hawkins died.

That all took place on the fifth episode for Chicago Fire Season 11, all of which are available for streaming on Peacock.

No October 26 episode of Chicago Fire

There will be no new episode of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, October 26. NBC is going to be airing the Season 11 premiere again on that night, showing what happened during and right after the honeymoon for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide.

After five consecutive weeks of new episodes, all three One Chicago shows will be taking the night off, meaning we have already seen the last new content for October 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When does Chicago Fire return with new episode?

The great news for fans is that Chicago Fire returns on Wednesday, November 2 with its next new episode. The hiatus is a short one, even though it will feel like the two weeks between new episodes is dragging on.

When Chicago Fire comes back, fans will also see Tim Hopper as VanMeter again. Having the head of OFI (Office of Fire Investigation) on an episode means he is either there to help Severide, or to ask Severide for some more help on a case.

As for the other One Chicago shows, a mysterious new character debuted on Chicago P.D., possibly pushing Detective Hailey Upton closer to a breaking point that has been hinted at for her character. The exit of Detective Jay Halstead has hit her very hard, while also shifting how Intelligence works as a unit each week.

And in some very shocking news, a main character is leaving Chicago Med. This is likely leading toward a very memorable episode that will serve as the fall finale before the show heads into its winter hiatus.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.