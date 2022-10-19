Chicago Fire images reveal haunted house fun on new episode

Taylor Kinney plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire has a Halloween episode scheduled to debut this week, and it is going to include a haunted house at Firehouse 51.

From the promo photos for the October 19 episode of Chicago Fire, it definitely looks like Chief Boden is going to have a lot of fun helping out.

“Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5.

The new episode is aptly titled Haunted House, and that might end up having a dual meaning due to the call that the team has to respond to.

According to the TV promo for the episode, a mortuary will be where the firefighters respond to a call, leading to a search for an unconscious man among bodies that are already there.

But the overarching theme for the entire episode seems to be putting together a haunted house and then opening it up to the neighborhood kids living around Firehouse 51.

Images from Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5

Below are some of the interesting images that have been shared ahead of the October 19 episode of Chicago Fire. It will debut at 9/8c on NBC.

In the first image below, we see Chief Wallace Boden pulling up to the station with a smile on his face as he opens the back of his vehicle. It appears he is excited to provide some props for the haunted house.

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire Episode 1105. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

The next photo shows the firefighters helping Boden unload his vehicle.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, and Randy Flagler as Capp on Chicago Fire’s Haunted House. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

And in this next photo, we see some of the firefighters setting up a guillotine that will be a part of the haunted house.

Chicago Fire cast setting up a haunted house. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Sylvie Brett helps with the Chicago Fire haunted house

It looks like the point person for the haunted house is going to be Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer), as she is also featured in a number of photos from the night of the episode.

In the first photo, it appears that Sylvie is welcoming the neighborhood kids to the fun.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire S11, Ep5. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

In the next photo, we get to see a wider shot of the haunted house, with Sylvie getting into character.

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire S11, Ep5. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Then there is this additional photo of Boden walking around the outside of the event.

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on a new Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

But the images for Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 5 wouldn’t be complete without something from the call that the team has to respond to that day.

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on a Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

As a reminder, on the last episode of Chicago Fire, the team, and especially Violet, had to deal with the fallout from Chief Hawkins’ death.

Elsewhere, a major character is leaving Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. is adding a new character. That will all provide a lot of drama for One Chicago.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.