Chicago Fire episode schedule update: January 2025 episode dates, special time, and crossover info

NBC has updated the January 2025 Chicago Fire episode schedule.

This comes on the heels of the network postponing its One Chicago lineup from January 15.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. were supposed to have new episodes that night, but an event featuring President Joe Biden led to some changes.

Having another break one week after the three shows returned is a good way to frustrate viewers.

But Fire will return soon with new episodes, and some important Stellaride stories are coming.

We are also getting much closer to the 2025 One Chicago crossover event, which fans can really look forward to this year.

January 2025 Chicago Fire episode schedule

Below are the dates and episode titles for Chicago Fire this month. Three Wednesdays remain at the time this article was published.

This information comes directly from NBC. Take note of the special time for the January 29 Chicago Fire episode.

Wednesday, January 15: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3 (All Kinds of Crazy from October 9 airs again). Severide and Van Meter investigate a fire at a family-owned restaurant, and Pascal questions Kidd’s leadership.

Wednesday, January 22: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10 (Chaos Theory). The team responds to a crisis at a community center. Severide is forced to investigate one of his own Squad members. Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out.

Wednesday, January 29: Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 11 (In the Trenches: Part 1). This new episode debuts at 8/7c on NBC and opens the One Chicago crossover. Fire leads the schedule at this special time on January 29.

Stay tuned in case NBC shakes things up again due to unforeseen events or out of respect for what has happened with the California fires.

CBS pulled Fire Country due to those fires. The show focuses on Cal Fire, and CBS decided it shouldn’t currently be a focal point of primetime.

Additional news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire released new images for its next episode. This installment was supposed to air on January 15 but was postponed until January 22.

Here are answers about Chicago Fire’s Joe Cruz possibly dying. Actor Joe Minoso addressed the situation because fans were worried about the cliffhanger.

Marina Squerciati from Chicago P.D. secretly had a baby. The Detective Kim Burgess actress revealed that giving birth was why she recently missed two episodes.

