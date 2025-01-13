Chicago Fire didn’t release a new promo: See exciting images from new episode

The Chicago Fire winter premiere packed a punch, but fans got worried when no TV promo was released for the January 15 episode.
It’s possible That NBC isn’t running that promo out of respect for the wildfires in California. Or they might want to keep the cliffhanger about Joe Cruz unresolved.
As a reminder, the Chicago Fire winter premiere ended with Joe Cruz being shot. He got pulled into a nefarious sequence of events by the cousin (Junior) of someone Cruz chose not to save from a previous fire (Flaco).
Junior is dead, but Cruz wound up shot and bleeding out in his car. How can he explain this to his wife (Chloe) or his boss (Kelly Severide) at Firehouse 51?
NBC viewers didn’t get a promo to tease what’s next. It created some additional drama for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10.
The good news is that NBC has released many images for that new episode (Chaos Theory).
Episode images from Chaos Theory (Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10)
Miranda Rae Mayo returns as Stella Kidd for the new episode. This episode may have been teased in some recent Chicago Fire spoilers.
Below is an image of Kidd walking the hallway of a possible school. It features a guest star from the new episode.
An additional image has Kidd leading Truck 81 again. She missed the winter premiere, and Mouch stepped in as the lieutenant.
This next new image is an important one. We see Joe Cruz on a call with Kelly Severide. Does this mean a time jump happened? Or is Cruz working a call while still very injured?
Another image is quite suspicious, as it seems to indicate Cruz is feeling some guilt. He’s sitting alone in the storage area for Firehouse 51’s gear.
Does new Chief Dom Pascal figure out what happened? The image below, with the chief approaching Cruz, suggests something’s up.
More news from the One Chicago shows
Joe Minoso teased the fate of Joe Cruz. The Chicago Fire star spoke about what has happened and what’s to come on the show.
Here are details about the January 29 NBC crossover event. Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. will deal with the same call in Chicago, forcing the teams from each show to work together on an epic night.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.