Chicago Fire recap: Winter premiere ends with huge cliffhanger and a special guest star is featured

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 9 aired on Wednesday night.

This was the hit NBC show’s winter premiere, and they packed many big moments into it.

We quickly learned that Stella Kidd was out for a Girls on Fire job.

Kylie Estevez wasn’t shown either, with several people drawn out of the pool to cover Firehouse 51 for the episode.

Early in the episode, they got right to the results of the tests that Herrmann and Mouch had taken to get promoted.

Herrmann is now a captain, and Mouch is now a lieutenant. With Kidd sidelined, Chief Pascal had Mouch lead the truck.

Herrmann and Mouch take action in their new roles

Firehouse 51 had a call that allowed Herrmann to serve as the captain and Mouch as Truck’s lieutenant.

The team dealt with a fire at a long-term hotel, and they were great on the scene. Unfortunately, Mouch found a man who had died several days prior, and he spent much of the episode trying to find the loved ones of the victim.

Mouch never found a next of kin, but he learned enough from the man’s personal effects to write a nice obituary for him.

Pascal over Kelly Severide and OFI

Van Meter from OFI showed up again to get help from Kelly Severide. He needed Severide to step in and teach an arson course, and Severide jumped at the chance.

Pascal learned about it and was frustrated about being left out of the loop. He went to Van Meter’s office to demand he be asked to use his firefighters in that fashion.

Later, while Severide was teaching the class, Jack Damon showed up. Damon has been furthering his education by taking classes. He ended up joining Severide for beers at Molly’s later.

As a reminder, Damon is Severide’s younger brother, who also used to work at Firehouse 51. Michael Bradway plays the character.

Joe Cruz gets shot in a Chicago Fire cliffhanger

Joe Cruz was confronted by Junior Polanco (Richard Cabral), the cousin of the late Insane Kings gang leader Flaco (Jose Antonio Garcia).

Junior blames Cruz for Flaco’s death, and he returns to force Cruz to help him score some money. That money was stashed before Junior went to prison, and he believed he knew where to get it.

Cruz and Junior posed as firefighters (Junior forced him at gunpoint) and were let into a garage/warehouse to search for it as they acted like there was a gas leak. Someone recognized Junior, and a gunfight broke out. Junior was killed.

Later, Cruz is shown sitting in his vehicle as he tries to control the bleeding of a gunshot to his arm. The episode fades to black on the situation, and it remains unclear what Cruz’s fate will be.

The kicker? No promo was shown for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 10. What do you think it means? Leave us a comment if you think you know!

