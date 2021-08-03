Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med premieres arrive next month

Jesse Spencer is back as Matthew Casey for Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med finally return to NBC next month with all-new episodes. The trio of One Chicago shows have been available through syndication and/or streaming services this summer, but the fans are ready for some new content.

During the fall of 2021, NBC will debut Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9. Each of the shows has memorable storylines from last spring that have to be addressed – some more than others.

On the Chicago Fire season finale, a rescue gone wrong took place with some of the main cast members. As a quick reminder, the rescue team was trapped on a boat after they tried to rescue someone. A few smaller Chicago Fire spoilers about what’s coming this fall were revealed, but it hasn’t yet addressed what will happen with the four characters trapped underwater.

Some additional Chicago Fire spoilers may have been revealed by some set photos that were shared online by fans of the show.

When do Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return to NBC?

The big One Chicago return date is Wednesday, September 22. All three shows also return to their same time slots on Wednesday nights, starting with Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and then ending with Chicago Fire at 10/9c.

Reliving Herrmann's journey at #ChicagoFire just warms our hearts. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/8XuK7xZWsG Sign up for our TV newsletter! July 28, 2021

Some more One Chicago spoilers about fall 2021

The Chicago Med cast has lost two main characters. This has resulted in the show adding some new people for Chicago Med Season 7. A lot will have to be covered during the season premiere, with likely references made to the people who have left the show during the offseason.

It was also recently revealed that we will see a lot more of Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer in Season 7. The new head of the ED is likely to bring a lot of drama to the position when the new episodes arrive in the fall.

As for where Chicago P.D. is heading, Voight crossed a lot of lines during the season finale, possibly leading to some consequences eventually coming his way. We will also have to see if Burgess is suffering any long-term effects from her ordeal in the final two episodes of last season.

Make sure to tune in on September 22 to find out the new direction of the shows.

Trudy Platt always tells it like it is. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fJa72mZTuO — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) July 22, 2021

Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 debut in the fall of 2021 on NBC