Chicago Fire cast: Truck 81 out for some fun off the set

The Chicago Fire cast knows how to have some fun when the cameras aren’t rolling for the show.

Recently, the four members of Truck 81 enjoyed a night out, and an image of their get-together has arrived.

It has been a pretty busy season for Chicago Fire, with some big events already taking place.

This fall, chief paramedic Evan Hawkins was killed, and then Stella Kidd and Sam Carver were caught in an explosion.

It was also just revealed that Taylor Kinney had to exit Chicago Fire for the time being, which could really shake things up.

But for everyone else, the show must go on.

Chicago Fire’s Truck 81 was out for some fun

In the photo shared below, the four members of the Chicago Fire cast who work on Truck 81 are shown enjoying each other’s company.

From left to right, we see Sam Carver (played by Jake Lockett), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Mouch (Randall McHolland).

It’s good to see them all getting along, even if their characters have had some rough patches this season.

More news from Chicago Fire

Fans of the show should be pleased to know that Kelly Severide is a big part of the new episode of the hit NBC drama. That’s some great news for when the show returns from its latest hiatus.

And for anyone who hasn’t heard the news yet, the One Chicago hiatus got extended, meaning the new episodes that were advertised for February 8 will instead be seen a bit later in the month.

Regarding the upcoming Wednesday nights on NBC, here is the full February schedule for One Chicago. It includes what will take place every Wednesday night for the month.

To catch up on any of the episodes that have already aired, everything is available for streaming on Peacock.

loving the boa 💗 🤳: Kara Killmer pic.twitter.com/fqithOwfr6 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 19, 2023

News from the other Chicago shows

It has been revealed that some changes are coming to Chicago P.D., especially after what happened during the latest episode.

As a quick reminder, viewers learned about a heart-breaking Upstead update, which confirmed what people close to the show have been saying for a while.

Continued changes will also be taking place at Chicago Med, with the new boss looking to carry out many moves to make the hospital more profitable.

On the next new episode of Chicago Med, a disaster is going to hit the hospital, forcing everyone to deal with some life-and-death situations before the night comes to a close.

Will Jack Dayton (the new boss) be able to handle things well? Tune in to find out.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.