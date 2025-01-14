Celebrity Jeopardy! fans react as new celeb contestants are revealed

The new season of Celebrity Jeopardy! kicked off its first episode on January 8 and is currently streaming on Hulu, with another episode on the way.

The newest batch of contestants has been revealed, and fans of the show are reacting to the lineup on social media.

Some have already picked a clear winner, betting that a popular astrophysicist will reign victorious.

The other contestants vying for the win include a multi-talented actress/comedian and game show host and a writer/actress with a hit TV series on her hands.

They join a long list of other celebrity players, one being actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz, who made history by appearing in the Tournament of Champions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, we’re itching to see which of the trio will surprise us during the anticipated event set for Wednesday night.

The celebs are taking on the fun challenge with hopes of winning the cash prize for their favorite charity.

The newest Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants have been revealed

Fans of the game show are excited for the new episode as the contestants for Episode 2 were finally revealed.

The social media post read, “Who are this week’s #CelebrityJeopardy? Contestants? Get ready for the all-new episode this Wednesday at 9/8c on ABC.”

If you had a hard time guessing the celeb contestants from the vague clues given earlier, we won’t keep you in suspense any longer.

The first contestant is renowned astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, playing for the charity Strive.

There is also actress and comedian Melissa Peterman, playing for the Diana Disalvatore Nursing Scholarship at St. Catherine University.

Writer and Nobody Wants This actress, Jackie Tohn, is also hoping to take home the win for her charity, Path.

Meanwhile, people are convinced that Jackie and Melissa will be no match for Neil DeGrasse Tyson and they said as much in the comments.

“The way I would quit on the spot if I saw Neil there 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣,” wrote a commenter.

“Tyson will mop the floor lmao,” added someone else.

One viewer said, “This is so unfair 😭.”

Another threw shade at the two women, exclaiming, “‘Celebrity’ jeopardy is used a bit loosely here. Neil is the only celeb on the show.”

Pic credit: @celebrityjeopardyabc/Instagram

Which celebrity won in the Season 3 premiere?

The first batch of Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants for Season 3 were off to a great start during the first match for 2025.

They included comedian, author, and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell, who played for the charity DonorsChoose; actress Camilla Luddington for I Stand With My Pack; and actor Max Greenfield, who played for Wags and Walks.

Although they all played a good game, it was W. Kamau who took home the win and will advance to the semi-finals.

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.