British comedy Back exclusive preview: Season 2 begins on IFC

Stephen and Andrew have a serious meeting at the men’s urinal to discuss pub business. Pic credit: IFC

Back, the British Channel 4 sitcom series, is now airing in IFC for American audiences.

Season 2 of the series will be airing and has six episodes. The show stars David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Penny Downie, Louise Brealey and more.

Monsters & Critics has an exclusive preview clip from the new season of Back below. The first two episodes are available premiering March 31, only on IFC.

The preview clip sees two men chatting at an unlikely place for a meeting, the men’s room urinal.

Together in the scene are the series leads David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

About the series Back

After his father dies, Stephen (Mitchell) is primed to take over the family pub and have the chance to become successful. But when Andrew (Webb) turns up unexpectedly at the funeral, Stephen’s plans go south.

Webb’s character Andrew is a foster child whose sudden appearance at Stephen’s father’s funeral is a shocker to the family, to say the least.

But despite Stephen and Andrew being back, it’s not all systems go. Stephen’s sister Cass, ruffled over her mom’s relationship with young boyfriend Julian, heads out and leaves home.

And as for the returning prodigal foster child? Andrew is focusing his suspect charm offensive on the senior parents of Stephen’s ex-wife Alison.

Adding to the cast is the very direct and unwavering Uncle Geoff who gets married and ‘re-greens’ his farm.

And the opening of a fancy new rival pub threatens the very future of Stephen’s pub, The John Barleycorn.

Season 2 sees more challenges at the pub

In Season 2, we find Stephen back at his local pub, ready for the challenge of running a business after a bit of a spell in the Lyneham Abbey Wellness Center.

Fortunately for him, Andrew, the favored foster brother has been doing what he can to keeping it going. This exclusive clip is the first time Stephen and Andrew have seen each other since Stephen’s stay at the wellness center

The comedy hails from Breeders creator and multiple Emmy winning showrunner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Avenue 5) and boasts an all-star cast including popular British odd-couple Mitchell/Webb.

This funny series has fans all over the world, including film star Russell Crowe.

The dialogue is laced with patented Brit-com dry humor and zingers, delivered by a talented ensemble of actors who portray a rich variety of eccentric characters.

Creatives behind the series

David Mitchell and Robert Webb appeared together for two-man shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In 2000, they were hired as the writing team for the BBC Two sketch show Bruiser. The next year they got their own show, The Mitchell and Webb Situation.

Other projects they collaborated on included the Radio 4 sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Sound, which went to the BBC Two as That Mitchell and Webb Look, earning them a BAFTA for Best Comedy Program in 2007.

Their first original TV sitcom, Playing Shop. Later in 2017, they appeared in the Channel 4 sitcom Back, on which they also worked as executive producers.

Back is a That Mitchell & Webb Company production in association with Big Talk Productions.

Kenton Allen, David Mitchell, Robert Webb & Simon Blackwell are Executive Producers. International Distribution is with BBC Worldwide.

Big Talk is a part of ITV Studios.

Exclusive preview of Back on IFC

The first two episodes premiere on Wednesday, March 31 at midnight on IFC.

*Back Season 2 became available to binge early on March 18 via AMC+.