Bridgerton: Rupert Evans will be playing “Daddy Bridgerton” in the upcoming season

Actor Rupert Evans recently joined the Bridgerton cast. Pic credit: Netflix and Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media/ImageCollect

An exciting announcement was recently made from Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown and production company Shondaland. British actor Rupert Evans will be joining the cast of the popular Netflix series.

This dreamy series takes place in Regency-era London and follows the title family throughout courting season as they seek their true love. At the time of its debut, Bridgerton shattered the Netflix record for most-viewed series with over 83 million viewers in its premiering 28 days.

Since then, the show has announced many new cast members for Season 2 as well as the departure of the fan-favorite actor Regé-Jean Page. Actor Rupert Evans is the latest to join the show’s cast.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

What do we know about Rupert Evans’ role in Bridgerton?

Evans’ latest role was announced by Bridgerton’s production company, Shondaland. Building up his arrival, the storytelling company tweeted, “Rupert Evans is Edmund Bridgerton,” along with an image of the actor and his character’s description.

The description reads, “Edmund Bridgerton is a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

This big announcement was retweeted by the Bridgerton Twitter account and the actor, himself. The show’s account, which often takes the persona of Lady Whistledown, wrote, “Rather enchanting news indeed, dear readers.”

Retweeting the news, Evans added, “My sole focus, all my energy, is going into growing my sideburns…” along with the fun hashtag “#DaddyBridgerton.”

Prior to his anticipated Bridgerton role, Evans has been playing a main character in the CW Charmed reboot, playing the character Harry Greenwood. He also held roles in the two series Then Man in the High Castle and The Village.

What have fans said?

Fans have responded excitedly, welcoming the new actor with open arms.

One fan found an old tweet of his that drew a comparison between his appearance and the appearance of Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor. The tweet read, “I am, of course, utterly flattered that @Demonlighter and others are excited at the future prospect of #PhoebeDynevor and I playing brother and sister. On first glance, I wasn’t sure which one was me.”

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/lhbCO2MrdT — Gabs (@Demonlighter) May 28, 2021

Other fans are already coming up with theories to explain his character’s role in the series, as his wife Violet Bridgerton, is widowed. It has been speculated that he’ll appear in flashback sequences throughout Season 2.

Underneath the announcement, one Bridgerton fan tweeted, “So excited for some Edmund flashbacks!!!”

So excited for some Edmund flashbacks!!! pic.twitter.com/nVNIGUgjUH — 🐝𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈🐝🖌🎨 (@duchesshastings) May 28, 2021

It looks like Netflix has a lot in store for Bridgerton Season 2, much to the excitement of the show’s fans and general audience. With the addition of Edmund Bridgerton, it is hopeful that viewers will get a deeper look into the Bridgerton family history, guided by the talented actor, Rupert Evans.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.