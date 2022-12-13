Blue Bloods taking a break until 2023

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

The Reagans are ready to take a quick break over the holidays.

Blue Bloods will be entering its usual mid-season break this week, with new episodes returning on January 5.

That break will give fans time to adjust to a few shifts in the show, such as Erin’s breakup with her ex-husband Jack.

When the series returns, it will be with a new episode that puts Joe Hill in the spotlight as someone makes accusations against his late father.

This will have the Reagans investigating to defend the family name even as they face some other problems.

That includes Henry aiding Erin in busting a scam targeting elderly people.

Danny will have to handle a problem with his former partner and Eddie is curious about her captain taking a personal interest in a case.

While fans may not be happy over this break, at least they can see some good drama when the show returns in 2023.

Blue Bloods ratings are still going strong

The latest episode of Blue Bloods saw much better ratings without college football to compete against.

The episode scored nearly six million viewers, matching the season premiere. It also saw an uptick to 0.4 in the 18-49 demo.

The installment had some developments, like another beef between Frank and Mayor Chase over the latter being harassed by an off-duty police officer.

A bigger plotline had Anthony discovering Erin and her ex-husband Jack had restarted their relationship. He warned Erin of the damage this could do to her campaign because of Jack’s connections to criminals.

Erin was forced to admit Anthony was right and broke up with Jack to focus on her campaign.

This was the last episode of 2022 as the series enters a period of reruns over the holidays. However, it looks to be back in a big way in the first week of 2023.

What’s coming when Blue Bloods returns?

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods fans won’t have to wait too long for its return, as the next episode will be on January 5.

Titled Nothing Sacred, it has the Reagans dealing with accusations that Joe’s dad may not have been such a sterling cop.

“Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy.”

Frank always takes any slight to the family personally and more so with the son he lost in the line of duty. Thus, he and Joe are out to clear the man’s name and protect the Reagan legacy.

It’s unsure which former partner Danny will be trying to help, but no doubt doing his best to aid a former friend in a troubled time.

The Henry/Erin plotline sounds more like filler, but it’s always fun seeing Henry break out his old police skills.

Eddie and her captain are getting along better, but Eddie has to wonder why the woman is so intent on finding a lost dog.

These intriguing hints are enough to tide Blue Bloods fans over until the series makes its return early next year.

Blue Bloods Season 13 returns Friday, January 5 at 10/9c on CBS.