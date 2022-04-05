Blue Bloods preview: Jamie is in a tight spot amid an NYPD fight

Frank (Tom Selleck) addresses his staff on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Jamie finds himself in the middle of a major problem on this week’s Blue Bloods.

The preview for this coming episode shows Jamie having to handle one of his cops getting into a serious altercation that can cause conflict with Eddie.

Meanwhile, Frank has to make a decision on an old NYPD law, Erin focuses on whether an innocent person is in jail, and Danny and Baez track a missing child in what sounds like a big episode.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings?

After a few weeks off due to CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, Blue Bloods returned with a fun episode this past week.

The focus was on Jamie being offered a job on Mayor Chase’s security detail. Frank suspected it was part of the ongoing conflict between him and Chase.

Frank learned that Chase was actually planning a run for governor. Jamie was wary of joining because he knew Chase wanted to use the Reagan name and addressed that he wanted to be more than a cop.

Meanwhile, Anthony had to help his brother handle being a father while Danny and Baez tried to find who assaulted a rich woman.

Despite all that, and the return from time off, the episode had a season-low 5.67 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. That was still enough to be the highest-rated network show on Friday, but a surprising dip in viewers.

CBS announced that the Season 12 finale will air on May 6, a bit earlier than other season finales for the network.

Hopefully, more folks will be tuning in for this week’s episode, which promises some drama.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

This week’s episode, Long Lost, seems to have some significant internal drama in the NYPD for the Reagans to handle.

“Frank faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force. Also, an encounter with an old law school rival leads Erin to look into an alleged wrongful conviction; Jamie is torn over whether to report a sergeant close to Eddie for punching a fellow officer; and Danny and Baez race to find an abducted child.”

The promo focuses on the Jamie plot as he can’t just turn a blind eye to a cop punching another cop. However, there may be extenuating circumstances that can complicate matters with Eddie wanting to help her friend.

Frank is in a tough spot as turning down a guy who’s a local hero can go badly with the public. At the same time, he has to worry about letting someone into the NYPD who may not fit because of their age.

Erin’s plotline sounds intriguing as she has worked in the past to prove an innocent person is in jail. However, much of this may be less Erin’s love for justice and more her plans to run for D.A.

The Danny/Baez plotline sounds dramatic as well as the pair must save a kidnapped child, with some twists in the case to undoubtedly arrive.

This all adds up to another typically fun week for Blue Bloods viewers to enjoy as the show prepares for the final episodes of the current season.

Blue Bloods Season 12 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.