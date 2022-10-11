Blue Bloods preview: Frank makes a big choice on Erin’s campaign

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is going to have a division within the Reagans this week.

This week has Frank making a bold decision on Erin’s running for District Attorney. But his choice may end up causing a huge break within the family.

Meanwhile, Jamie, still recovering from being shot in the Season 13 premiere, will get a big new job.

However, this promotion has some drawbacks involving Jamie and his family, which can cause problems down the line.

On top of that, Danny and Baez investigate a murder at a hotel that may become a bigger deal.

This should continue the strong start of Season 13 as Blue Bloods handles some significant changes.

How did the return of Blue Bloods do in the ratings?

After a long wait, viewers eagerly welcomed Blue Bloods back for Season 13.

Once again, Blue Bloods was the highest-rated network show on Friday nights, with a total of 6.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Fans were rewarded with a major episode, highlighted by Jamie being shot in the line of duty. While he pulled through, there were concerns of long-range damage to his health.

Frank was absent from this emergency as he and Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) went on a trip around New York to get a feel for what needed to be changed.

Also, Erin met with her ex-husband Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann), who she was once more hooking up with, for support on her upcoming run for District Attorney.

This sets up this week’s episode as Erin’s race could tear the family apart.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

After months of questions, First Blush finally has Frank deciding whether or not to endorse Erin for District Attorney. However, his choice may not go over well.

Meanwhile, Jamie gets a unique promotion that will lead to a significant change in his job and his relationship with the family.

“Frank causes family tension when he announces he will not endorse Erin’s run for district attorney. Also, Danny and Baez investigate a bloody crime scene at a hotel, and Jamie begins a new job as a field intelligence sergeant that requires him to keep secrets from his family.”

Frank deciding not to endorse Erin may be just trying not to appear biased for his daughter. However, it can also be viewed as Frank thinking Erin’s not up for the job, which will not go over well with her.

Jamie’s promotion to an intelligence unit is due to both his shooting, and his new captain thinking spouses shouldn’t work in the same precinct. This could solve both problems, but the fact Jamie has to keep things quiet even from Eddie can cause issues down the line.

Danny and Baez’s plotline sounds like a “filler” storyline but can still offer some drama as Baez is also adjusting to motherhood.

The focus will be on how Frank’s decision can affect the family as Blue Bloods continues an already exciting year of change.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.