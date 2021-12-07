Blue Bloods preview: An old face returns amid a Reagan secret

Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) crack a new case on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is about to ring in the holidays…although all may not be well in the Reagan household.

As Frank deals with a cyber-attack and Baez questions her place as a cop, Henry may be handling the biggest loss of all — his faculties.

Blue Bloods is bringing back an old face

Blue Bloods has a habit of bringing back some old faces for new episodes. Treat Williams reprised his role as Frank’s old partner Lenny Ross earlier this season. Also, Eddie had to handle a visit from her ex-con father.

That’s going to continue as this week’s episode will feature the overdue return of Sloane Thompson. The British inspector debuted back in Season 6’s Friends in Need as part of a group of London cops learning from the NYPD.

Sloane soon clashed with Frank on privacy issues, and Frank doing what he needed to keep New York safe. He also got the line that “the Irish in me” was wary of someone with a British accent.

Despite that, the pair got along in the end, going out for dinner and the implication it ended up more than that later on.

A reason for Sloane not appearing since was that actress Alex Kingston has been quite busy. Known for her roles on ER and as River Song on Doctor Who, Kingston has been working on series such as A Discovery of Witches and The Widow.

Now, at last, Sloane will return to aid Frank and perhaps re-spark the romance.

Why is Sloane returning?

The synopsis for this week’s episode, Firewall, shows Sloane’s return, but the promo hints the real drama may be Jamie worried about Henry’s mental state after an accident at home.

Frank enlists the help of an old friend, Sloane Thompson (Alex Kingston), to investigate a cyber-attack on the NYPD that forces Danny and Baez to release an evasive suspect. Also, Baez questions her place within the NYPD; Eddie is torn over a workplace dilemma; and Jamie wrestles with a family secret.

Henry has been fighting to stay relevant, including busting a store thief on his own. The sad fact is, the man is getting older, and Jamie is worried that the senior Reagan might finally be showing signs of being unable to live on his own.

The Sloane-Frank dynamic should be interesting as it appears Sloane no longer works for the London police but is a freelancer. Yet the odd connection of her and Frank is sure to be played on.

Baez’s plotline is intriguing as it comes not long after Eddie’s partner Witten quit the force, unable to handle the pressure of being a cop. So while Baez might be happier on the job, she too could be facing worries over police conduct.

Eddie’s plot should continue from last week’s episode as she and her new partner Badillo finally agreed to give each other a chance. Badillo has been wary of trusting anyone after losing a partner, yet Eddie is willing to help him.

Between the return of Sloane and Henry’s problems, Blue Bloods’ final episode of 2021 should be a big one to send fans into the holiday break.

Blue Bloods airs Friday nights at 10/9c on CBS.