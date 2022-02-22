Blue Bloods preview: A big-time guest star fires up the post-Olympics return

Frank (Tom Selleck) checks in with guest-star Tony Danza on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is welcoming a major guest-star in its big return this week.

Coming back after nearly a month-long break, this week’s episode, Allegiance, will be featuring a major guest-star turn from TV veteran Tony Danza.

It also promises the return of Joe Hill and Eddie taking on a special assignment that can lead to a new direction for her.

Blue Bloods welcomes Tony Danza on board

Blue Bloods has had quite a few famous guest stars over their long run. The most recent was music superstar Jimmy Buffett in a fun dual role.

However, Tony Danza is something else. The man has been a veteran of TV shows since his breakout on the 1970s comedy series Taxi.

He followed it up with his starring role in the long-running hit sitcom Who’s the Boss? Since then, Danza has been busy in various TV series, including his own talk show.

Danza comes on board as the series returns from several weeks off due to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. That means the show missed the typical “sweeps period” where a big guest-star turn like this would be typical.

Blue Bloods is building toward its landmark 250th episode in the spring, yet the promos show Danza’s turn will be a fun touch to an already intriguing episode.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods?

Danza will be playing a cop who’s wounded in a shooting. But Frank suspects the man may be covering for his son’s criminal activities.

Not only that, but the episode has another appearance by Joe Hill. When last seen, the estranged Reagan was working with Jamie on a complex drug case while wrestling with his identity.

“Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant.”

Blue Bloods 12x14 “Allegiance” - Promo - CBS

Watch this video on YouTube

The promo focuses on Danza, and it should be fun seeing him and Tom Selleck match up. Obviously, Frank wants to help the guy but may draw the line at a cop involved in illegal activities.

Joe’s role will be interesting as it appears as if he’s working a case with each member of the Reagan clan. Joe has hidden his background on the job yet is drawn to knowing his family.

Eddie’s plotline is intriguing, given she’s been shown studying for the sergeant exam and wants to be more than a patrolwoman. It also leads to questions on how Jamie would feel about his wife’s new career path.

Danza is the highlight as Blue Bloods makes up for its long break with all the great family drama fans love.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns Friday February 25 at 10/9c on CBS.