American Idol fans vow to start watching again as Carrie Underwood replaces judge Katy Perry

Now that Carrie Underwood is taking over Katy Perry’s judging position, American Idol viewers are excited about watching the show again.

Katy announced her exit in February 2024 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after seven seasons as a judge on the hit singing competition.

Ever since then, American Idol fans have been anxiously waiting to discover who Katy’s replacement would be.

Katy’s replacement was revealed during a Good Morning America segment on August 1, 2024, and the news was re-shared on American Idol’s official Instagram feed.

Twenty years after winning Season 4, Carrie will return to the Idol stage, but this time as a judge, not an aspiring auditioner.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer will join fellow judges and musical artists Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as Ryan Seacrest continues as host of American Idol.

In American Idol’s Instagram announcement, the caption read, “🌟CARRIE🌟 From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for Season 8! ✨”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, American Idol viewers have expressed their feelings about Carrie taking over the reins for Katy as a judge.

American Idol viewers welcome Carrie Underwood as Katy Perry’s replacement and vow to start watching again

American Idol posted their Idol Across America dates on Instagram earlier this month, listing the dates and states they’ll visit for auditions between now and September 2024.

In the comments section of the post, American Idol fans spoke out, and many of them admitted that Carrie returning to the franchise has encouraged them to start watching the show again.

“This is an awesome trio!” proclaimed one American Idol viewer, adding, “I may start watching Idol again! Katy Perry was a bit much.”

One Instagram user confessed, “Now I might finally watch again!”

“I’ll start watching again since Katy Perry is gone,” admitted @debpotempa28.

Some American Idol viewers commented how they “can’t wait” to start watching the show again, sharing that Carrie Underwood will “draw them back in” to the show.

“It will be a nice change to have someone not so silly as [Katy] was. And half dressed!!” added one of Katy’s critics. “It’s a family show! Welcome some class!”

Another one of Carrie’s supporters commented they will “have to get back into watching” American Idol, calling the country superstar a “great replacement” for Katy.

“This was her big start to where she is today as America’s favorite country and any singer,” their comment continued.

Speaking of her “big start,” Carrie recently recalled the moment she decided to audition for American Idol at the age of 21, two decades ago.

Carrie skyrocketed to fame following her American Idol Season 4 debut

“I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” Carrie shared.

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show,” Carrie continued.

“I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”

To name a few of the accomplishments Carrie has under her belt, the 41-year-old has sold a whopping 85 million records, amassed 28 No. 1 singles, and has won dozens upon dozens of awards, including multiple Grammys, CMT Music Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Auditions kick off Monday, August 12, and American Idol returns to ABC and Hulu in the spring of 2025.