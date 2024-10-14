Alison Sweeney, Hunter King, Tanner Novlan, and more soap stars to appear in Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024

It’s that time of year again when Hallmark gets fans into the Christmas spirit with movies celebrating the holiday.

Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas begins this Friday, October 18.

Soap fans will see several familiar faces in the 2024 lineup for new Christmas movies.

Alison Sweeney from Days of our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner Novlan, and The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King are just a few soap stars appearing on Hallmark this holiday season.

With Countdown to Christmas on the horizon, it’s time for soap fans to learn when they should tune in to see their favorites on-screen and in the holiday spirit.

Here are all the soap stars appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024.

Alison Sweeney in This Time Each Year

Lauren (Alison Sweeney) and Kevin (Niall Matter) are a once thriving couple who are now separated and struggling to co-parent their son. However, things change when Lauren’s mom visits for the holidays.

The couple must pretend they are still together and are one big happy family. Kevin and Lauren soon learn this just might be what they need to remind them of their love for each other.

This Time Each Year premieres Thursday, October 24 at 8/7c on Hallmark Mystery.

Tanner Novlan in Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle

The Bold and the Beautiful star Tanner plays Austin, the first love of Charlotte (Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes), who is in the middle of a battle with her siblings over the family’s company. Thanks to Mrs. Miracle (Rachel Boston), Charlotte gets help with her siblings and her love life.

Mrs. Miracle uses some Christmas magic to push Charlotte and her sibling to rekindle their bond. Austin spends his time taking care of the family manor, which leads to him and Charlotte reconnecting despite a bad breakup.

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle premieres on Thursday, November 28 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Chandler Massey in A ’90s Christmas

Eva Bourne stars as Lucy Miller, who, on Christmas Eve, takes a ride-share that takes her back to Christmas 1999. Lucy gets to spend another Christmas with her mom, her sister, and her best friend.

Days of our Lives alum Chandler Massey plays Matt, Lucy’s high school crush, and one of the relationships Lucy gets to reshape after learning where it all went wrong. However, Lucy struggles to make changes even though she’s been given a chance to redo her past.

A ’90s Christmas premieres on Friday, November 29 at 6/5c on Hallmark.

Carolyn Hennesy in Deck The Walls

Carolyn Hennesy joins a star-studded cast, including Ashley Greene, Wes Brown, and Danny Pellegrino in Deck The Walls. The General Hospital star first shared her film via Instagram earlier this fall.

In the film, Rose (Ashley Greene) must return home to help her brother Sal (Danny Pellegrino) with his annual charity, Christmas Charity House Flip. Rose must face the ghosts of her past she’s been trying to avoid for years while being there for Sal.

Deck The Walls premieres on Friday, November 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Hunter King in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

The most hyped movie of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Hunter plays Alana, who is trying to help her die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan family win the team’s Fan of the Year contest.

Along the way, Alana falls for Director of Fan Engagement Derrick (Tyler Hynes) until her grandfather’s good luck hat goes missing, and she questions Derrick’s every move. Donna Kelce makes a special appearance in the film.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres on Saturday, November 30 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

