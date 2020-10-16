A Million Little Things Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

A Million Little Things has been one of the top-rated shows week after week for its first two seasons.

Taking place in Boston, the show was about a tight-knit group of friends who were shellshocked when one of the group takes his own life in a suicide.

They get back together and realize that something is wrong and they need to start living life again, as they see what all was lost with the death of their friend.

With Season 2 ended earlier in 2020, the show is returning for more.

Here is everything we know so far about A Million Little Things Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of A Million Little Things?

In May, ABC renewed 13 series at one time, and this included A Million Little Things.

The other renewals included American Housewife, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, mixed-ish, The Rookie, The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and 20/20.

The network also renewed Stumptown, only to later cancel that series.

“Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love,” Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment said at the time.

Release date latest: When does A Million Little Things Season 3 come out?

In September, four months after making the renewals, ABC announced the release dates for several shows on its slate.

This included A Million Little Things, which started filming in August.

A Million Little Things premieres on Thursday, November 19, at 10/9c.

This is the second week of the new Thursday lineup and was delayed because the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy will be a two-hour episode.

The regular lineup on Thursday nights will be Station 19 at 8/7c, Grey’s Anatomy at 9/8c, and A Million Little Things at 10/9c.

A Million Little Things Season 3 cast updates

A Million Little Things executive producer DJ Nash said that “all the main characters from Season 2 are back.”

There was a moment in the Season 2 finale where Eddie was hit by a car, but the moment was left as a cliffhanger. Don’t think this will necessarily save Eddie in the show.

Remember, in the past, Ron Livingston appeared even after his character’s death as Jon in flashbacks.

One cast member who might not return is Chandler Riggs. After playing PJ in Season 2, he might not be around because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sadly because of COVID and some quarantine restrictions, I may not be able to have PJ back this season,” Nash said. “I had a story for him, but some of the plans for the season needed to be tweaked. Hope he will be back visiting the gang soon.”

Nash also said that Lima will be back as Darcy.

There will also be some new additions to the cast.

You’re the Worst star Chris Geere is set for a recurring role in Season 3 of A Million Little Things. Geere will play Jamie, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) roommate in Oxford.

ABC describes him as “Brash and funny. He shows many colors. Sometimes you live with a person you wouldn’t necessarily be friends with, but then become great friends because you live together.”

A Million Little Things Season 3 spoilers

The ending of Season 2 of A Million Little Things presented a myriad of directions the show could take in Season 3.

One of the biggest questions following the Season 2 finale was whether or not Rome and Regina could get their baby. This was huge since Regina went for so long without wanting children, and then finally gave in.

Just when they planned to adopt and it was time, the baby’s birth mother tore the baby from their grasp.

The marriage between Eddie and Katherine is still broken.

Eddie chose to ignore his commitment to his wife but at least he is making smarter choices. Knowing his weakness, he had a chance to drink alcohol again and chose not to. This was a step in the right direction.

However, while talking to Katherine on the phone, he was hit by a car. Surely, this show won’t have Eddie make the right decision just to break him.

There is also the relationship between Delilah and Miles. The two have a pretty big age difference, plus Delilah’s husband only died recently. It was even rougher when her kids met Miles, but there is still a strong possibility they could connect.

A Million Little Things Season 3 premieres on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10/9c.