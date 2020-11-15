A Million Little Things Season 3: Get to know new cast member Chris Geere

When A Million Little Things returns on November 19, viewers will meet a new cast member.

As Season 3 premieres, Chris Geere’s Jamie joins Maggie (Allison Miller) when she moves to the other side of the Atlantic.

However, the meat of the episode on Thursday takes place in Boston. It revolves around Eddie’s fate (David Giuntoli), who was hit by a car while crossing the street and talking on the phone to Katherine (Grace Park).

Still, a glimpse into Maggie’s new life in England is also set for the A Million Little Things episode called Hit and Run.

A now cancer-free Maggie has gone to Oxford without Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) as had previously been decided. However, things changed, and he stayed behind in Massachusetts to pursue Darcy (Floriana Lima), his new love.

Who does Chris Geere play on A Million Little Things?

As for Jamie?

This new A Million Little Things character is a brash and funny Brit, according to ABC. The network also claims he is a person who “shows many colors” as he becomes Maggie’s new English roommate.

Chris Geere offers impressive credentials

Jamie’s Chris Geere will add international spice to the stellar American cast of A Million Little Things.

While in college, the 39-year-old actor initially thought he would become a graphic designer.

However, the Cambridge-born, Hampshire-bred lad took to the boards for a seminal turn around the same time, according to IMDb.

He was cast in a school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This part ultimately changed his life, so he went on to study at the Guildford School of Acting.

From there, Chris joined the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company as a bit player in the troupe.

After that, he auditioned for British television shows, earning parts in various series. These include a turn on Waterloo Road for which he played Matt Wilding.

The young actor was also part of the cast of the comedy Eat. In the film, he played Antelope Man.

Then, about three years ago, Chris made the jump and relocated to Los Angeles.

He appeared on the hit sitcom Modern Family, and he was also cast in the 2019 film Detective Pikachu. Meanwhile, his biggest part in the U.S. has been in You’re the Worst. Chris landed the lead on the FXX series opposite Aya Cash.

“You’re the Worst centers on two toxic, self-destructive people who fall in love and attempt a relationship,” according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, all these experiences prepared Chris for his newest gig on ABC’s A Million Little Things as a recurring character.

Maggie new life in the U.K. on A Million Little Things

When Season 2 of A Million Little Things ended, Maggie hoped to return to Gary’s arms. However, he had gone on to another serious relationship, leaving her to exist as his friend while leaving Boston behind.

So, she went by herself to Oxford to restart her life as a teaching fellow.

As she pursues this fresh start, fans will watch as she helms a podcast from her new home. The streaming series will be about her experiences in the U.K., an idea that came from Jamie.

As the ABC synopsis for A Million Little Things, Season 3 suggests, “Maggie’s British alter ego allows her to take chances and live outside her comfort zone.”

A Million Little Things airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.