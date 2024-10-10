5 best spooky movies for kids on Netflix right now

As Halloween approaches, families often look for ways to enjoy the spooky season together, and Netflix has plenty of kid-friendly options to keep the excitement alive.

This streaming platform offers a range of spooky movies that balance adventure, humor, and just the right amount of fright for younger audiences.

From animated adventures to supernatural tales, these selections provide a fun way for kids to embrace the spirit of Halloween.

Parents can relax knowing that the scares are age-appropriate, while children can enjoy thrilling stories with a touch of magic.

Each film offers its unique take on the spooky season, ensuring something for every young viewer.

Here are five of the best kid-friendly spooky movies on Netflix​.

Netflix delivers children’s content for Haloween

One standout is A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020). This adventure-filled tale follows a teenage babysitter who discovers a secret society that protects kids from monsters. It’s an entertaining mix of fantasy and mild scares, ideal for younger viewers​.

Nightbooks (2021) is an excellent choice for dark fairy tale fans for dark fairy tale fans. This film tells the story of a young boy trapped by a witch who forces him to write scary stories to survive. Its imaginative plot and just the right amount of creepiness make it perfect for tweens who love a little thrill​.

Another popular choice is The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022). This Halloween-themed comedy stars Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson and centers on a town where decorations come to life, causing chaos. The film offers a mix of humor and spooky fun, making it an engaging watch for older kids and tweens​.

Gnome Alone and Finally, Wendell & Wild are among Netflix’s spooky movies for kids

Younger audiences will also enjoy Gnome Alone (2017), where a girl discovers that her new home is under siege by mischievous creatures, and it’s up to her and the garden gnomes to save the day. It’s a lighthearted adventure that mixes fantasy and humor, offering just the right level of spooky fun without being too intense​.

Finally, Wendell & Wild (2022), by director Henry Selick, blends stop-motion animation with an imaginative story of a rebellious teen who interacts with two demon brothers. Its unique visual style and creative storytelling make it an appealing pick for families, particularly those with teens looking for something more mature​.

These family-friendly films offer a variety of spooky adventures, ensuring that kids of all ages can join in the Halloween fun while keeping the scares light.