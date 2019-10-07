The story of young Barbara Jean “B.J.” Jones is one of the most enduring, beautiful, and heartbreaking storylines on General Hospital. So, who was B.J. on General Hospital?

Adorable B.J. (Brighton Hertford) was the daughter of Tony Jones (Brad Maule) and his wife Tania. She was born in 1986 and died in 1994.

After Tania died, Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) married Tony and she legally adopted B.J. The girl was named after her because she delivered the baby in an unconventional setting due to a power outage.

B.J. was hit by a drunk driver, and when it was clear that the child was brain dead, Tony made the difficult decision to donate her organs.

At the time B.J.’s cousin, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) needed a heart transplant and she received B.J.’s heart, allowing her to live. Long-time fans will remember the emotional scene in which surgeon Tony put his ear to Maxie’s chest to hear his daughter’s heart beating.

Through the years, B.J. has been remembered by her loved ones onscreen, as she was today during a sensitive scene between Bobbie and her daughter Carly (Laura Wright).

Several months ago, Carly and Sonny (Maurice Benard) learned that they were pregnant, and soon after the couple discovered that their daughter has spina bifida. The couple waited anxiously until after her birth to hear more details about their daughter’s condition.

Last week, little Donna was born healthy, although she underwent a surgical procedure on her spine.

Needless to say, everyone is relieved, and in the meantime, the mother and baby remain in the hospital. CarSon had a serious but encouraging conversation about their baby today and vowed that little Donna will have a wonderful and normal life.

Afterward, Carly asked Bobbie to check on the infant. After making sure the baby was fine, she returned with the good news for Carly. They then discussed Carly’s fears about being a good mom, and Bobbie reassured her that she will be a great mother. In a touching moment, Bobbie then gave B.J.’s music box to Carly for safekeeping until Donna is old enough to have it.

Needless to say, it was a touching scene that had fans reaching for the tissues!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.