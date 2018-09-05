Who plays Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful, and is she pregnant in real life?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood plays the gorgeous and talented Steffy Forrester.

The Canadian native was born in 1987 and has enjoyed success as a singer, tv host and D.J. Her parents are Alexandra MacInnes and James C. Wood, and she claims a melting pot of cultures within her DNA, with ancestors of Cree, Scottish, French and Brazilian roots.

Jacqueline relocated from Ontario to Toronto at the age of 18 in order to pursue acting. She later moved to L.A. and landed the role of Steffy Forrester in 2008.

Since her debut, the talented actress has earned two consecutive nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress (2012 and 2013). In 2018 she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Her other tv roles include parts in South Beach, Castle, MVP, Gamer Girlz, Lovebites, and Runaway. Her film roles include Her Husband’s Betrayal, Final Destination 5, Turn Around the Beat, Skyrunners, and Nightmare at the End of the Hall.

Jacqueline and Elan Ruspoli were engaged in 2017 and the seriously bold and beautiful couple eloped in July 2018.

B&B fans all know about Steffy and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) very recent arrival of their bundle of joy, Kelly. Now, fans are speculating like crazy online about Jacqueline’s real-life pregnancy status!

Could it be that the lovely lady is pregnant with her and her handsome hubby’s first baby? Rumor about her real-life mommy status has exploded like crazy in recent days, and eagle-eyed fans are not letting of the pregnancy speculation.

Jacqueline has not as of yet addressed the rampant rumors, but who knows if she will have a secret to drop in the coming days or weeks? Stay tuned folks!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.