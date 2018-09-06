Who plays Kyle on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless introduced Kyle Abbott in 2001 as the son of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane Jenkins (Maura West).

A slew of toddlers played the character for the first three years, but then he vanished from Genoa City for a while.

In 2010, Kyle Abbott returned and was initially portrayed by Garrett Ryan. He held the role for two years before the character was recast to Blake Hood. After that, Hartley Sawyer snagged the role in 2013.

Lachlan Buchanan made a splash with his version of Kyle Abbott from 2015 to 2016. After he left Genoa City, there wasn’t much chatter about the son of Jack and Diane. But now Kyle is back and portrayed by an entirely new actor.

Currently, Michael Mealor holds the role of Kyle Abbott, who reappeared in Genoa City back in March.

Mealor is an up-and-coming actor, and this is his first major recurring role. However, he has had small parts before including in Supergirl, Roadies and Fall Into Me.

While Kyle’s past years are filled with confusing storylines and paternity upsets, things seem to be coming around for the character.

The tension between Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott have hit an all-time high recently. The two have been paired on and off, but it is clear he has always loved her. In fact, he previously returned to Genoa City to warn her about a bad relationship she was involved in.

Recently, Kyle Abbott revealed Summer’s secret to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and now the mother and daughter duo are at odds. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is caught in the middle after being seduced by the daughter of the woman he loves.

Now that Kyle is in the forefront of things in Genoa City, The Young and the Restless fans can expect to be seeing a lot more of him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV