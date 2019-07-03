Who plays Bobbie on General Hospital and what is her age?

General Hospital fans have watched and loved Jacklyn Zeman portray nurse extraordinaire Bobbie Spencer for ages. Over the past few days, Bobbie’s world has been turned upside and her portrayer has done a brilliant job of showcasing the emotional angst of a woman confronted by life’s unexpected realities.

The wildly talented Jacklyn Zeman has played Barbara Jean Spencer since 1977. The 66-years young actress is a New Jersey native and has two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey.

Zeman came to GH with a couple of soap roles under her belt. She played Bobbi on The Edge of Night in 1976 and Lana McClain on One Life to Live from 1976 to 1977. She’s been nominated for a Daytime Emmy four times.

Last week, Bobbie learned that she has diabetes. She was taken for a loop. No doubt being on the other side of the stethoscope will be a challenging adjustment for the stellar nurse who has devoted her life to helping others through illness and medical maladies.

Back in the day, Bobbie and Scott (Kin Shriner) were a thing. But life happened, and they went on to have full, drama-filled lives of their own. Until now!

Yesterday, Scott shocked Bobbie by proposing. Prior to this, his son Franco (Roger Howarth) suggested that he should get back in the dating pool. Scott replied he wished that he could find a good woman just as Franco has.

He also got advice from Ava (Maura West) who undiplomatically told him he’s having a midlife crisis. She suggested some fun times are in order, maybe in a hot new sports car!

Meanwhile, after Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) gave Bobbie advice about diabetes, Scott popped up. She let him in on her diagnosis. He offered his support and brought up their history, wondering if the spark was still there. Then he proposed!

Bobbie was left gobsmacked—what will she say next?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Fun fact: In 1972 Zeman was a Playboy Bunny at the Playboy Club.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.