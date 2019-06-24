Who is the new lawyer on General Hospital? Maysoon Zayid lands GH role

General Hospital introduced a new lawyer last week. Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) is determined to find the little boy Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) kept hidden from him. In order to win and get access to the child he believes is his heir, he hired big guns.

While the name of the attorney that would face off against Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) was kept quiet until her debut, the character was described as someone who could definitely go against the famed mob attorney and give her a run for her money.

Maysoon Zayid debuted as Zahra Amir, the attorney hired by Shiloh to take out Willow in court. She may be familiar to some viewers, as she has made a name for herself in the world of comedy. If you aren’t sure who Maysoon Zayid is, checking her out is a must!

Soap viewers may recognize Maysoon Zayid from As the World Turns where she got her debut. More recently, she went viral when her TED talk got 10 million views.

She was born in America but embraces her Palestinian roots. Maysoon Zayid has cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop her.

Not only is she an actress, but she is also a humanitarian. She volunteers her time in Palestinian territories and runs art camps for disabled and orphaned children in refugee camps. The programs are almost fully funded by the money she makes from her comedy shows and appearances.

As far as General Hospital goes, Maysoon Zayid’s role duration is unknown. It is likely she will stick around as long as the custody battle is going on.

Wiley is not the baby Willow gave birth to and no one besides Brad (Parry Shen) knows it. Shiloh will need an attorney to keep going to bat for him and Zahra Amir is just the person to do it.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.