Who is the new DA on General Hospital?

General Hospital introduced a new district attorney recently. Elizabeth Hendrickson is a familiar face for many daytime viewers, and now, she is firmly planted in Port Charles.

Margaux Dawson arrived in Port Charles with a vendetta against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). She was first seen on screen as the district attorney who was trying to put Carly (Laura Wright) away during the Nelle (Chloe Lanier) fiasco.

There has been plenty of speculation about why Margaux came to town, especially because some of the hints dropped by the General Hospital writers indicate she has ulterior motives while dealing with Sonny.

Elizabeth Hendrickson has appeared on other daytime dramas like The Young and the Restless and All My Children. Coincidentally, she was paired opposite Billy Miller when she played Chloe on the CBS soap while he played Billy Abbott. It looks like General Hospital is considering pairing them up again as Margaux Dawson and Drew Cain.

Theories about Margaux’s arrival in Port Charles include that she is the daughter of the man Sonny killed and buried. Currently, the body is buried under Charlie’s. Julian Jerome (William deVry) is beginning to wonder why Sonny is so adamant that the construction doesn’t begin.

Drew is suspicious about her intentions with him, so he hired Curtis (Donnell Turner) to look into her past. As it turns out, she went to school in California. Margaux could easily have ties to Drew, Kim (Tamara Braun), or Oscar (Garren Stitt).

General Hospital has plans for Margaux Dawson and when they are revealed, it is expected to have a major impact on the residents of Port Charles.

