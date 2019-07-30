Who is Anna DiMera on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives viewers are asking who is Anna after Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) mentioned her in yesterday’s episode. Of course, his return is cause to set tongues wagging, as he is the last person most Salemites expected to see.

Anna is Tony’s wife and played to perfection by veteran actress Leann Hunley. Hunley reprises the role of Anna in early August.

Hunley debuted on DOOL in the early ’80s and has appeared off and on since then.

What will she be getting up to upon her return? The details of her arrival are scarce, but we can surmise that she will reconnect with Tony who arrived in grand soap fashion on Friday, July 26 in a spectacular Friday cliffhanger.

The legally-dead Tony was confronted by Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) before learning the full truth about her masquerade.

He was in the infamous warehouse fire and Kristen managed to pull him to safety. He has not spent time with his beloved Anna since, but Kristen thinks it’s just a matter of time.

She drops the bombshell that they must marry to take over and save the family biz. He thinks that’s crazy as they are related, but she reminds him not by blood. Still!

On top of the whole twisted idea, he reminds her that he and Anna are betrothed. He loves her dearly and can’t think of betraying her.

Kristen applies some pressure of her own, reminding him that he owes her for saving his life. And, she assures him it will all work out and that it’s just a marriage of convenience.

What will Anna have to say about this?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Fun fact: In 1986m Hunley won the Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anna.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.