The Young and the Restless: What will November sweeps bring?

The Young and the Restless is about to embark on another November sweeps month, and while all sweeps periods are intended to enthrall, this one promises to bring an extra bag of tricks to the party if the writing on the wall is any indication.

What follows is pure speculation, informed by years of soap watching and a subjective bias for certain fan favorites!

Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) will take the town by storm, introducing a Coachella vibe to the staid and stuffy Jabot offices. His ego will be even larger and more in charge now that he’s a blood Abbott.

Theo’s nonstop pestering will be the straw that breaks Billy’s (Jason Thompson) back and sends him tumbling down the slippery slope to Hades, not the squabbles with silly man-child Kyle (Michael Mealor).

There is at least one more Vanderway set to take the town by storm, Eric Vanderway (Jon Briddell) although we know next to nothing about him save his name.

As long as he sticks around for a while, Eric will need to have some arm candy, and there is no shortage of that in Genoa City.

Who might be the lucky lady who will find herself an Abbott family confidante?

A very determined Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will find blackmail evidence that forces Adam (Mark Grossman) to join forces with her to take down Victor (Eric Braeden) once and for all. That or she’ll drug his drink, make it appear like they slept together and produce a positive pregnancy wand.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) discover that while in Europe giving birth to Eric Vanderway, Dina also did something else earthshaking and stupendously stunning. What more may she have done during her gap year?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.