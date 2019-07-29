The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is Arturo back for the wedding?

The Young and the Restless fans may have a sweet treat in store if a certain eye-candy fan fave returns for an upcoming wedding. Is hunky Arturo (Jason Canela) getting an invite to the Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) nuptials?

Maybe, if a recent pic, which has now been deleted, is any indication. Christian LeBlanc who plays Michael, recently posted a pic of himself, Canela, and Jordi Vilasuso, who plays Rey, hanging out on the CBS set.

It was quickly taken down, but not before social media went wild speculating that the youngest Rosales brother is visiting.

There’s been no official word from the show as to whether or not Canela is returning but fans would like nothing more. Plus, there are tons of plots for the hunky, loveable, and very fertile stud to get involved in.

His ex is now in a new relationship and his presence could stir up all kinds of trouble for Abby (Melissa Ordway). Is she really over him?

He left abruptly with Rey’s wife, whom he had impregnated. Awkward all the way around. So he has fences to mend with his brother, as well as see his little sister get married.

Mama Celeste (Eva LaRue) is also in town, and that dynamic would be delicious to see. She no doubt loves her wayward son, but she also has a penchant for meddling and lecturing.

She would go ballistic on Arturo, for all his shady shenanigans and it would be great to see these two talented actors go toe to toe. Of course, it’s still my contention that LaRue is way too youthful to be playing the mom of this goofy bunch, but this is a case of having to suspend disbelief in a good way!

Then there’s the sticky issue of Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and her baby and how the family must deal with the betrayal, lies, and welcoming of a new life.

There is so much story yet for Arturo to play out, let’s hope he returns sooner rather than later!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.