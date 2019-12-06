The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Two men focus on Amanda, Theo shocks Summer, and Billy is at odds

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease tempers flare, suspicions arise, old habits die hard, and one Genoa City lady is asked a life-changing question.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has caught the attention of two men, but for very different reasons.

Nate (Sean Dominic) wants to be more than friends with her. The legal eagle caught his attention, especially after she helped him with his case. Nate will make his feelings known to Amanda. Will she reciprocate his feelings, or is Nate headed for heartbreak?

Holiday season is here! ✨ To celebrate, some of the #YR stars played a game of freeze dance. 💃🕺 Who gets your vote for best dance moves? pic.twitter.com/3qdd9pbOV4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 2, 2019

Victor (Eric Braeden) also has Amanda on the brain. The business mogul grows suspicious of the Hilary look-a-like. Everyone knows the second Victor is skeptical of someone it is never a good thing for that person. Amanda might soon find herself in the middle of Victor Newman’s wrath, or as a pawn, if he deems her useful in one of his dubious plots.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continue to work together to help Connor (Judah Mackey) at any cost. However, Adam will still find some free time to push Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) buttons. What does he do this time to set her off? It doesn’t take much to get Phyllis in an uproar, especially if the right person provokes her.

Billy (Jason Thompson) will find himself at odds with his old habits. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is thriving running Newman Enterprises, while Billy is struggling to find his purpose after leaving Jabot. He is lost at the moment, which could make it easier for his demons to win out, jeopardizing his relationship with Victoria.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) asks Summer (Hunter King) to move in with him. It is a big step for the couple who barely began dating. They are growing closer and have a connection, but living together is quite life-changing for a relationship. Is Summer ready to take her romance with Theo to the next level?

Do you think Nick should be worried about Adam? #YR pic.twitter.com/kOpWHCbjwQ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 3, 2019

One person who is not going to bless Summer moving in with Theo is Kyle (Michael Mealor). He is not a fan of his new cousin, and it doesn’t look like his feelings are going to change any time soon. However, spoilers reveal there is something next week that will cause Kyle to celebrate. What will make the sulking Abbott finally smile?

It is going to be another exciting and drama-filled week on CBS daytime show. Make sure you tune in daily, so you don’t miss a second of the action in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.