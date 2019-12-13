The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: The Newmans are in crisis mode and Theo bonds with the Abbotts

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease the Newmans are in crisis mode, while the Abbotts bond with Theo (Tyler Johnson).

Victor (Eric Braeden) is concerned about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and will open up to his daughter in an attempt to help ease his worried mind. She is throwing herself into work as Billy (Jason Thompson) continues to be lost. Is Victor worried about his daughter’s well-being, or is there a reason for concern fans are not aware of yet?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) will make another sacrifice for the sake of his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). The reality of Chelsea living with Adam (Mark Grossman,) for Connor’s sake (Judah Mackey) is taking a toll on her.

Be an evil twin or have one? 🤔 Watch some of our stars play a fun game of #YR “Would You Rather!” pic.twitter.com/EIiw4LvLuC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 10, 2019

It is not an ideal situation for Chelsea or Nick. The latter has been conflicted regarding their romance since she chose to move out. Will Nick finally decide to stand by his lady at all costs?

The Newman family is dealing with several issues, which will lead Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to call a meeting. It is the Newmans, so the chances of the meeting going off without a hitch are slim to none, and that is good news for viewers. An explosive family blowup between the Newmans is going to give fans some exciting drama.

Theo will bond with Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman). After Jack takes back control of Jabot, Theo spends time with his new aunt and uncle at the Abbott family home. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is not going to be happy with his new cousin getting close to his father or his aunt.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is out for revenge. She is not going to take Abby (Melissa Ordway) firing her from the Grand Phoenix lying down. When Phyllis goes on the warpath, no one is safe. She is also her own worst enemy and that could impact her revenge plot.

Jack will be the person Phyllis chooses to open up to regarding her latest drama. Jack and Phyllis scenes are the best and are just another thing for fans to get excited about for the upcoming week.

There is so much to look forward to on upcoming episodes of the CBS daytime drama. Make sure to tune in daily to see what unfolds in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on NBC.