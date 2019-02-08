The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam returning, Kyle must choose, Shick back together?

Some awkward moments for Lola recently! Pic Credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS soap promise that February sweeps will bring a torrent of drama and delight as the month plays out.

Will J.T’s killer finally be found and arrested? And what about the news that a fan fave is set to return to Genoa City? Stay tuned fans, we’ve got all of the soapy Y&R news that’s fit to print!

Is Adam about to rock Genoa City with his bad boy ways once again? The character last played by This Is Us star Justin Hartley is reportedly coming back to town, and if so a boatload of sturm und drang is sure to follow because he is dead after all!

Oops, in soaps everyone has 18 lives, so Adam’s return would be surprising but not shocking. What in the world would he stir up? Is he the secret friend loitering in the Newman house? Could he be the one behind Victor (Eric Braeden) being framed for J.T.’s death?

In the meantime don’t count the Newman’s out just yet. Yes, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) supposedly did the dirty deed, and Victor may take the fall for it, but they have the guile and resources to beat this thing, and you do not want to miss what they pull off next week.

Meanwhile how awkward was it when Lola (Sasha Calle) yelled out her virgin status for all to hear at Crimson Lights? Very. Awkward.

And it is just the ammo that Summer (Hunter King) needs to take down the man in her sights, Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Right about now Kyle looks ripe for some Summer Lovin’ but he may surprise you with how he treats Lola next week.

Are we ready for Shick 42.0? Because that’s what it’s looking like now that these two are commiserating over their mutual J.T. mess!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS.