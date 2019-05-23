The Young and the Restless spoilers: Eileen Davidson returns as Ashley Abbott

The Young and the Restless fans have a special surprise waiting in the wings next week when a fan favorite returns to Genoa City.

If you’re a fan of Ashley Abbott and her portrayer Eileen Davidson (and who isn’t?!), you’re in luck! The blonde minx is set to pop up her revenge-loving head once again, reportedly to deal with a family issue. Y&R spoilers reveal that the family makes an important decision about matriarch Dina (Marla Adams).

For quite some time Dina has been at home and living with Alzheimer’s. In the beginning, her condition was manageable, but over time it has predictably worsened. She has wandered off, snapped at her loved ones, and at times been inconsolable.

Jack and Traci (Beth Maitland) decide that the time has come to up her level of care and find a specialized facility for her to live in. This prompts a call to Ashley, who agrees to come home and help everyone make the transition.

This likely won’t be an easy transition! Dina has eavesdropped on the goings-on. No doubt she will take matters into her own hands and do something drastic and dangerous before she can be settled down into a new home.

Will Ashley take it easy on, or continue to torment, Jack about their business competition? These two should come together in this time of need, but somehow family drama has the tendency to pull people apart.

If there’s anything in life she loves more than making her brother’s life miserable fans don’t know what it is. Then again, she does like to wail about being a non-blood Abbott, so there’s that.

Does this latest return portend more visits by Davidson, or perhaps a contract in her future? Y&R fans have made no secret about the fact that they would love to have her back for good. Let’s hope that TPTB are listening!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.