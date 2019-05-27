The Young and the Restless speculation: Victor’s diagnosis leads to a deal with the devil?

The Young the Restless fans have gotten used to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) being as omnipotent as humanly possible. But all that may be about to end if the writing on the wall is any indication. Has Victor finally come to the end of the road?

Today, he had a mysterious exchange with Nate (Sean Dominic) in which the good doc told the titan of industry; “it doesn’t look good.” Poor Victor replied with a comment about experimental treatment.

We know that Nate was able to bring Victor back from the brink of a health scare once before, but can he do it again? Something is obviously going on with Victor, and of course, as usual, he’s keeping his family in the dark.

This would be one explanation for his urgency in tracking Adam (Mark Grossman) down and bringing him back to Genoa City. If Victor thinks he could be dying, he obviously needs a ruthless businessman to run his empire. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and her endless man troubles, out of the blue headaches, and mama drama can’t be depended on to punch the clock 9 to 5.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) has no interest in being Victor Jr., and with Blackhorse off the ground, it’s unlikely he’ll revert to Newman Enterprises anytime soon.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) has proven herself unfit to run Newman. Remember her last business partner/boyfriend, the pimp guy?

That leaves Adam. Today, these two all but sealed the deal! Adam told Victor; “I’m all yours,” if he helps him get Christian back. Victor smirked, raised his drink and, well, fans can read between the lines—these two will be raising plenty of hell in the days to come!

Has Victor made a deal with the devil in order to seal his legacy? Does he have a fatal illness that necessitated bringing back Adam to ensure the future of Newman Enterprises?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.